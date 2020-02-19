Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $38,530.00 and $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,493,838 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

