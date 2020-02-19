Garry Macnicholas Sells 17,563 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

GWO traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.89.

GWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.09.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

