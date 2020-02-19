GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.