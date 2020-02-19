Gemini Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.44 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $44.44 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00010287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,530,406 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.