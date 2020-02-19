Genaro Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $545,666.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex, HitBTC and CoinMex. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.02 million and $545,666.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinMex, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

