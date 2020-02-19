General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,633. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

