Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.34. 472,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

