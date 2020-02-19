GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.20

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $641,210.00 and approximately $559.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00743846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00068566 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

