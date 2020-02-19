GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 19% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.96 million and $59,403.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

