GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP Michael Patrick Canavan Sells 5,536 Shares

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP Michael Patrick Canavan sold 5,536 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $54,363.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Canavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Patrick Canavan sold 1,213 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $11,766.10.

GlobalSCAPE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,017. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 206,485 shares during the period.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

