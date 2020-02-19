GoByte (GBX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,947.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $341,251.00 and approximately $10,947.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,964,720 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.