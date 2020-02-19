Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low Sells 67,590 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ah Kee Andrew Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

