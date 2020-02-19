Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $64,906.00 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $57,400.50.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 1,450,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

