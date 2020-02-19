Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.