Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 975,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 702,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

