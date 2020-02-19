Golem Market Capitalization Tops $71.29 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Ethfinex, Braziliex and Upbit. Golem has a total market capitalization of $71.29 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HitBTC, BigONE, Vebitcoin, OKEx, GOPAX, Braziliex, Huobi, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Binance, Bithumb, Poloniex, Liqui, WazirX, Gate.io, Tidex, Livecoin, BitMart, ABCC, Bitbns, Iquant, Koinex, Cobinhood, BitBay, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Zebpay, Mercatox, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

