Golub Group LLC Has $44.77 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.6% of Golub Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $101,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

DIS opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

