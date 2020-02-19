Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

