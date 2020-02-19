Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,203 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,002. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

