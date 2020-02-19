Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.58-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.27 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.53 EPS.

LOPE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

