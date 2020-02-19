Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.33-1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-210 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 924,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

