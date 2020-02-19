Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-235 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. 924,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

