Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

