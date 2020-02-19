Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 806.31 ($10.61).

GPOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.63) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 915.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 797.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 955.40 ($12.57). The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.86.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

