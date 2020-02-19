Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.60-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Green Dot also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

