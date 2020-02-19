Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.23. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

