GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GSX Techedu updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GSX stock traded up $6.86 on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $42.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSX. Citigroup began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.