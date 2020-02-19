Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.55 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 370.49% from the stock’s current price.

WSLFF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday.

Get Halo Labs alerts:

About Halo Labs

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Halo Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halo Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.