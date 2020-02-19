Harvest Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans accounts for about 13.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.