Harvest Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

