Harvest Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. LogMeIn comprises approximately 2.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

