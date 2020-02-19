Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. InterXion comprises about 2.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of InterXion by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.