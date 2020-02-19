Harvest Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. ArQule makes up 2.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.05% of ArQule at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ArQule by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,745 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArQule by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 709,259 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $12,371,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $9,278,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ARQL opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

A number of analysts have commented on ARQL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

