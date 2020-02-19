Harvest Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Audentes Therapeutics makes up 2.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 89.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,927,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

