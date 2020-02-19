Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:HVT traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

