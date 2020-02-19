HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 164.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Aravive has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aravive by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

