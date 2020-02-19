HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

