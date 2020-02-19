HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of HD Supply worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 15,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

