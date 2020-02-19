HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of HD Supply worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HD Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in HD Supply by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,925,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 87,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,175,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

