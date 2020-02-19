Head to Head Contrast: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,530.43% -55.57% -44.28% Cytosorbents -87.79% -165.00% -68.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $43.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 1,410.41 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -7.55 Cytosorbents $22.50 million 8.42 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -10.43

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.