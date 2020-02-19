Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Major Shareholder Michael W. Kosloske Sells 382,712 Shares

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HIIQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $414.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $7,526,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 784,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 283,880 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

