HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthStream updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.65. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSTM. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

