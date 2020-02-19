Helex Price Hits $1.52 on Top Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Helex has a market cap of $106,874.00 and approximately $9,355.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00015042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

