HelloGold Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $232,058.00 and $4.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HelloGold has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

