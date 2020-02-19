Hilla Sferruzza Sells 11,906 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 11,906 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $811,632.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 406,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,525. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

