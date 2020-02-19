HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of HollyFrontier worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 37,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

