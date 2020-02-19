Holo Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Fatbtc and Liqui. Holo has a total market capitalization of $120.58 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,535,664,356 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Binance, Liqui, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OOOBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.