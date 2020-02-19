Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $342,682.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.