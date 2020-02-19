Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HONY remained flat at $GBX 927.50 ($12.20) during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 953.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 991.02.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

