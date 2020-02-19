Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 317.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

